Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Sells $153,990.00 in Stock

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.06. 1,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,129. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 669.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 180,453 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

