Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $4.29 on Monday. Santos has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.07.

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

