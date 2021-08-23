Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $12.90

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.53. Sasol shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 4,906 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

