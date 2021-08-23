Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $12.90

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.53. Sasol shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 4,906 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
