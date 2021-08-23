Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

STSA opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,394 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,142,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 145,276 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 665,024 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 872,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

