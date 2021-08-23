SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Sells $17,884,500.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SBA Communications stock opened at $362.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 101,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,458,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 181,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,899,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

