SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Sells $17,884,500.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SBA Communications stock opened at $362.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $364.22.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 101,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,458,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 181,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,899,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
