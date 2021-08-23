SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $404.00 at Citigroup

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $343.00 to $404.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $356.50.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC opened at $362.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.47. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.