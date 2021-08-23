Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.20. The stock had a trading volume of 254,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,037. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $154.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

