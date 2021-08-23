Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,659. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.