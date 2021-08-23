Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $83.68 on Monday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.