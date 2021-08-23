Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to announce sales of $196.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.60 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $101.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $706.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $715.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $895.75 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $907.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. 222,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,127. The company has a market capitalization of $562.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

