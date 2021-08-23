Selfkey (KEY) Market Cap Hits $50.37 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $50.37 million and $16.39 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.24 or 0.00835228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00103991 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,969,446 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

