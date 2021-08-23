Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of NYSE ASAI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. 279,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $6,246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $6,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

