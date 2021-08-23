Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stake Lessened by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $68,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.52. 13,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,692. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.62.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

