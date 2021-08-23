Sera Prognostics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics’ (NASDAQ:SERA) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 24th. Sera Prognostics had issued 4,687,500 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SERA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

