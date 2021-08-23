ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock worth $25,224,853. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $600.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.91, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $564.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

