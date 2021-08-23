Shard Market Cap Hits $4.61 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shard has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $6,653.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,344,482 coins and its circulating supply is 33,344,482 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

