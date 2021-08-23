Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $152.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,563 shares of company stock worth $2,046,234. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 219,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 117,992 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

