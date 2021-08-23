Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 7,467 GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.30 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

