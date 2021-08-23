Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.08 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,240,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,448,000 after buying an additional 62,355 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

