Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $459,000 in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 15,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

