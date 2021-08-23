Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.