Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 144.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 41,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

NYSE EXP opened at $150.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $155.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

