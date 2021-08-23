Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

