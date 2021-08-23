Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$2,172.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,172.17.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,233.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,260.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$1,861.95 on Friday. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$1,109.41 and a 12-month high of C$2,075.88. The company has a quick ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,864.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.35 billion and a PE ratio of 75.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

