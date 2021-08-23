Showcase (SHO) Reaches Market Cap of $687,137.78

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Showcase has a market capitalization of $687,137.78 and $590,504.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00131745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.81 or 0.99951991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01023879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.18 or 0.06702564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,373,271 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

