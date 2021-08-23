SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $141.48. 45,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,830. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

