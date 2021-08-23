SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 496,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

