SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $553.68. The stock had a trading volume of 67,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,475. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

