SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

FIXD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,968. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.

