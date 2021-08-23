SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PEP traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.09. The company had a trading volume of 102,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,080. The company has a market capitalization of $218.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

