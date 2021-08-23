Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In related news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $157.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 157.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.33.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

