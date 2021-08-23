Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. DexCom makes up about 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $8.54 on Monday, reaching $510.45. 4,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.