Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $232.09. 7,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

