Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after acquiring an additional 506,232 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,198,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,387,699 shares of company stock valued at $140,578,701. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APO traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.93. 49,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

