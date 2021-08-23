Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.72. 8,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,897. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.