Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,995. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

