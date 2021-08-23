SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Morgan Stanley

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

