Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $945.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 945 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 939 ($12.27), with a volume of 8712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936 ($12.23).

SMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 885.98.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.