Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $945.00

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 945 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 939 ($12.27), with a volume of 8712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936 ($12.23).

SMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 885.98.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.