Smart Money Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.56. 36,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,561. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

