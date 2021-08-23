SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.70. 38,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,152,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,069 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 777,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

