Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,348. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.