Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SNPO opened at $18.28 on Monday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

