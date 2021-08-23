Snowflake (SNOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $266.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.29. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 882,103 shares of company stock worth $225,494,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

