SnowSwap Price Tops $10.65 on Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $256,197.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $10.65 or 0.00021231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00055591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00130850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00159565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.83 or 1.00419311 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.09 or 0.00994786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.98 or 0.06697121 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 334,667 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.