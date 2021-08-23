SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $218.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

