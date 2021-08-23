Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.31. 57,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,733. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

