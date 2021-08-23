SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Critical Review

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SolarWinds and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 2 6 3 0 2.09 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 1 3 1 0 2.00

SolarWinds currently has a consensus target price of $29.64, indicating a potential upside of 71.71%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.51, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Given SolarWinds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 12.09% 8.35% 4.38% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -17.92% -26.13% -14.82%

Volatility & Risk

SolarWinds has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarWinds and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $1.02 billion 2.68 $158.48 million $1.60 10.79 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $171.51 million 1.89 -$11.30 million ($0.13) -29.23

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SolarWinds beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. It provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It also offers suite of application performance management software that enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and web performance management; and service management software. In addition, the company provides cloud-based software solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to support digital transformation and growth in small and medium-sized enterprises; and service management software that provides ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. Further, it offers remote monitoring and management solutions for the performance of networks and devices, and automation of policies and workflows; security and data protection products for network and systems infrastructure, applications, and end user devices; and business management solutions for professional services automation, and password and documentation management. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

