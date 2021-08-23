South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $347.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post sales of $347.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.90 million. South State posted sales of $385.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Truist reduced their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in South State by 574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in South State by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in South State by 106,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South State by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $68.73 on Monday. South State has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

