S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on September 10th

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

S&P Global has increased its dividend payment by 63.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $437.52 on Monday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $446.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

