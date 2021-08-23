Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Cap Hits $18.30 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $18.30 million and $1.24 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00055591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00130850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00159565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.83 or 1.00419311 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.09 or 0.00994786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.98 or 0.06697121 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.